Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika-Ranveer share 1st glimpse of their daughter

On Diwali, beloved Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered their fans a touching moment by revealing the name of their newborn daughter, “Dua.”

This name, which translates to “prayer,” holds a deep meaning for the couple, who expressed their gratitude and joy for the arrival of their little one.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

In an Instagram post that quickly captured hearts, Deepika and Ranveer shared a tender image of Dua’s tiny feet, wrapped in traditional attire. While the post didn’t reveal her face, the gesture alone sparked an outpouring of love and warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Ranveer and Deepika accompanied the picture with a heartfelt caption: “Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.”

The post immediately went viral, with fans and Bollywood personalities flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Alia Bhatt left a trail of heart emojis to show her love, while Diana Penty simply commented, “So beautiful.” Fans also echoed similar sentiments, with comments like “How cute” and “God bless the little angel.”

Dua Padukone Singh arrived on September 8, 2024, and the couple had originally shared the joyous news with a simple yet elegant post that read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024.” Ever since, their fan base has been eagerly waiting for further glimpses into this new chapter of their lives.

Deepika and Ranveer’s journey together has been one Bollywood romance fans have cherished. They met while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, marking the start of a celebrated on-screen partnership and a real-life romance.

Over the years, they also starred together in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, solidifying their status as one of Bollywood’s favorite power couples. Their wedding in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, followed six years of dating, and since then, they have often shared glimpses of their affection on social media.