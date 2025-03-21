Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray slams 5-year defamation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has strongly responded to allegations surrounding the death case of Disha Salian, saying he has been unfairly targeted for the past five years. As legal proceedings unfold, Thackeray made it clear that he would address the matter only in court.

The controversy reignited after Disha’s father, Satish Salian, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, demanding an investigation into his daughter’s death. His plea seeks an FIR against Thackeray and others, along with a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“A lot of people have tried to defame me over the last five years,” Thackeray told reporters on Thursday. “Since the case is in court, I will speak there.”

The young leader also turned the focus toward politics, accusing the Maharashtra government of failing to keep its promises. He alleged that his party had exposed the ruling dispensation’s misleading claims, particularly regarding the state budget. Additionally, he called out the BJP, describing their Hindutva stance as “fake” and accusing them of using historical figures like Aurangzeb to divert public attention.

“We exposed the government in this budget session itself,” he said. “They made false promises to the people of Maharashtra. The BJP’s Hindutva is fake, and they keep bringing up Aurangzeb to cover up real issues. I’m grateful to the RSS for bringing some sense back to the BJP.”

Disha Salian death case: A quick recap

Disha Salian, who worked as a talent manager for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai. Her death came just days before Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, sparking widespread speculation and conspiracy theories.

At the time, Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case for Salian. However, in 2023, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to take a closer look into the circumstances surrounding her demise. Meanwhile, Sushant’s case, which had triggered a nationwide debate, was eventually handed over to the CBI. His postmortem confirmed asphyxia as the cause of death, with the procedure being conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane reignited the controversy, questioning Aaditya Thackeray’s involvement. “This is not just a political allegation. Is her father lying too? Yesterday, Kishori Pednekar claimed that Disha’s father was asking for money. If such a statement was made, there should be legal action taken against her,” Rane said.

Rane also accused former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of intervening in the case. “If Uddhav Thackeray believes we are making political allegations, why did he call Narayan Rane twice, asking him to ‘save his son’ from this matter?” he claimed.

Adding to the debate, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske pointed out that Satish Salian had alleged in his petition that he was under pressure and that crucial evidence had been concealed.

“He mentioned names like Ekta Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Aditya Pancholi, demanding that their phone records be examined. This should be investigated. These are not baseless accusations,” Mhaske stated.

He also took a dig at Aaditya Thackeray’s social circle. “Everyone knows about Aaditya Thackeray’s nightlife group. If they are innocent, then he and Sanjay Raut should come forward and demand an inquiry. Sanjay Raut used to criticize Aaditya, but now that he is part of their party, he remains silent,” he said.