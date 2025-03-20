Disha Salian case: Shocking new claims, link to Sushant Singh Rajput resurfaces!

The mysterious death case of Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, is back in the spotlight as her family pushes for a fresh probe.

Nearly four years after her demise, her father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding a new investigation into what he claims was a “politically-orchestrated cover-up.”

Satish Salian has filed a petition urging the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, confirmed that the legal process is underway.

Late Bollywood actor #SushantSinghRajput‘s father, KK Singh, on Thursday supported the #PIL filed by #DishaSalian‘s father seeking a probe into his daughter’s death, as he expressed hope that a conclusion could be reached on both the incidents.#NewsUpdate #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/6IgsTt48xY — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 20, 2025

The plea makes shocking claims, alleging that Disha was brutally raped and murdered, and that influential figures played a role in suppressing the truth.

Initially, her family had believed in the police investigation, but they now argue that the probe was nothing more than a rushed attempt to label her death as an accident or suicide—ignoring crucial forensic evidence, circumstantial clues, and eyewitness accounts.

What exactly happened?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. Days later, on June 14, Bollywood shook once again when the death news of Sushant Singh Rajput came out. His case was initially termed a suicide, but public outcry led to a CBI investigation.

Back in 2020, then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had stated that police were looking into “professional rivalry” in Bollywood as a factor in Sushant’s death. Some reports claimed that Sushant looked disturbed by rumors linking him to Disha’s demise. However, Mumbai’s Police Commissioner at the time, Param Bir Singh, dismissed any connection between the two deaths.

Despite the closure of Disha’s case as an “accidental death,” conspiracy theories and suspicions have refused to die down. Many, including Sushant’s fans and Disha’s well-wishers, have long demanded a more transparent probe.

