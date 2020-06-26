Disha Patani, an epitome of fitness, has set a benchmark for many. The actress has been giving some major fitness goals every time. Her fitness is the reason which enabled her to give a kicking performance in the action-packed film Baaghi 2. Disha’s streak of playing a part of extremely fit characters only begins with Baaghi 2 as later film Malang saw her in a distinctive hot fiery avatar which the audience could not stop raving about!

From the actress’s debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story she has never stopped astounding the audience, in which her character was really varied from her character in Malang. The rigorous hard work and fitness frenzy that goes on behind the scenes is something that Disha has to keep up with every day as the routine includes mixed martial art, dancing, kickboxing, or gymnastics for cardio and also lifting weights as it is essential. Disha Patani is also an awe-striking dancer who encapsulates the audience with her spectacular performances didn’t to her fitness.

View this post on Instagram Missing the action💀 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

One can witness the actress’s fiery dedication from the glimpses she provides to the audience on social media. The result of all her daily grind is visible on the screens with her character that she graces the audience with.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in her action-packed upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from film Radhe, Disha Patani will also be making an appearance in film Ek Villain 2, where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham.