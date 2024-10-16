Bozoma Saint John remembers the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, the new face on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, recently shared her delightful memories of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ extravagant wedding.

During the All That Glitters Diwali Ball in New York City on October 12, the 47-year-old media executive took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recounting her experiences from the couple’s lavish nuptials in India back in 2018.

Saint John described the wedding as a weekend steeped in “incredible luxury,” filled with “gorgeous food” and a “beautiful environment.” “Oh, my gosh… it was so lovely,” she exclaimed. The atmosphere was intimate, with close friends and family coming together in a palace reserved solely for the festivities. “I had the best time,” she recalled.

One of the standout features of the celebration was undoubtedly the fashion. Bozoma reminisced about the stunning outfits worn throughout the weekend, stating, “So many beautiful outfits. I think I changed eight times!”

The friendship between Bozoma Saint John and Chopra has deep roots. Their bond began when Bozoma was overseeing music and entertainment marketing for PepsiCo, leading to a fateful meeting during the production of ‘X Factor’ in Los Angeles.

“We just clicked immediately,” she shared, expressing admiration for Priyanka’s fearless approach to life and career. “Priyanka is someone who’s unafraid of evolution, starting a new path, figuring out new ways to be and new ways to have artistry,” Saint John remarked.

The wedding itself was a spectacular blend of cultures. Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 during a multi-day celebration that featured both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Their first ceremony took place at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, officiated by Jonas’ father. The following day, the couple returned to the palace for a traditional Hindu wedding, which beautifully honored Chopra’s Indian heritage.

The couple hosted a lavish reception in New Delhi shortly after their wedding weekend, followed by another grand celebration in Mumbai two weeks later, organized by Chopra’s mother. In reflecting on their nuptials, Chopra noted the importance of blending their diverse backgrounds: “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us.”