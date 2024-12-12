From Miss Universe to Baaghi Universe: Harnaaz Sandhu makes Bollywood debut with ‘Baaghi 4’

The buzz around ‘Baaghi 4’ has reached a fever pitch, with the announcement that Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, will make her Bollywood debut in the action-packed franchise.

Known for her grace and confidence on the global stage, Harnaaz is now stepping into the world of cinema, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the already popular series.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made history as the first Indian woman in 21 years to win the Miss Universe title, shared her emotions about this new milestone on social media. She revealed that December 12 holds special significance for her, as it marks three years since her historic pageant win and now her first steps into Bollywood.

Expressing her gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Harnaaz described joining the ‘Baaghi 4’ team as a dream come true. She thanked Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment for believing in her and making her Bollywood dream a reality.

In the film, Harnaaz will share the screen with Tiger Shroff, the face of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise, and actress Sonam Bajwa. Tiger, known for his extraordinary action skills and charisma, welcomed her warmly via an Instagram story, expressing his excitement about their collaboration.

Adding to the star power is veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who will play a menacing villain in the film. His recently revealed first-look poster, where he is seated on a gothic throne with a haunting expression, has already captivated fans.

The tagline “Every Aashiq is a Villain” teases a character that promises to be both chilling and complex.

The ‘Baaghi’ franchise has been a consistent crowd-puller since its inception in 2016. The first film, inspired by the Telugu movie ‘Varsham’, paired Tiger Shroff with Shraddha Kapoor and was an instant hit. The series grew even bigger with ‘Baaghi 2’ in 2018 and ‘Baaghi 3’ in 2020.

Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 4’ is set for a grand theatrical release on September 5, 2025.