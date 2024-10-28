Mohabbatein at 24: A timeless tribute to love and legacy

As we mark the 24th anniversary of ‘Mohabbatein’, it’s impossible not to reflect on how this film reshaped the landscape of Bollywood romance.

Released in 2000, this cinematic masterpiece, directed by Aditya Chopra, brought to life a poignant narrative about love, rebellion, and the enduring spirit of connection.

Set against the backdrop of strict traditions, ‘Mohabbatein’ intertwines the lives of three couples, each facing their unique challenges in the pursuit of love.

Advertisement

The film stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as the formidable guru, alongside the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a passionate student in love. Aishwarya Rai, in her breakout role, adds a layer of charm and depth to the storyline, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Shamita Shetty, and Kim Sharma.

One of the film’s standout features is its unforgettable soundtrack, filled with melodies that continue to resonate with fans. Songs like “Tumhare Honthon Pe” and “Humko Humise Chura Lo” have become classics, forever etched in the annals of romantic music in India.

The film is also renowned for its memorable dialogues, which capture the essence of love and longing. Shah Rukh Khan’s poignant lines remind us of the complexities of affection: “Main aaj bhi usse utni hi mohabbat karta hoon … aur is liye nahi ki koi aur nahi mili … par is liye ki usse mohabbat karne se fursat hi nahi milti.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful declaration about tradition and values serves as a stark contrast to the youthful passion of his counterparts, reminding us of the delicate balance between love and societal expectations.

Meanwhile, Kim Sharma’s assertion that love should embrace one’s true self resonates deeply in today’s world, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in relationships.

As we celebrate this remarkable film, it’s clear that ‘Mohabbatein’ is more than just a love story; it is a cultural phenomenon.