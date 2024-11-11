‘Dil Ghabraye’ song from ‘I Want to Talk’ ft Abhishek Bachchan drops

The first song, ‘Dil Ghabraye’, from the much-awaited film ‘I Want to Talk’, starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Shoojit Sircar, has just been released.

Sung by indie artist Taba Chake, the ‘Dil Ghabraye’ track introduces a fresh musical voice to Bollywood and offers listeners a powerful blend of emotions. This release comes ahead of the movie’s November 22, 2024 debut.

For Taba Chake, this marks an exciting foray into Bollywood, and he’s thrilled about the chance to bring his unique sound to the big screen. “Creating music for ‘I Want to Talk’ was truly special,” he shared, noting how deeply the film’s themes resonated with him.

“I wanted the song to capture that raw, heartfelt connection.” Sircar, the acclaimed director behind this film, echoed Taba’s sentiment, emphasizing the song’s role as the emotional anchor of the story. He praised Taba’s voice for bringing authenticity and depth to the film’s core message.

‘I Want to Talk’, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, revolves around Arjun, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, a man confronting significant life challenges. The storyline delves into his journey as he faces a life-changing health condition and the emotional turmoil that accompanies it.

While battling these physical and psychological obstacles, Arjun also navigates complex relationships with family and friends, painting a layered portrait of resilience and introspection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The trailer, which dropped on the film’s official Instagram and YouTube channels, gives viewers a glimpse of Bachchan’s transformation into Arjun. With his pot-bellied appearance and the nuanced, raw vulnerability in his performance, he brings a compelling new side of his acting to the forefront.

The film’s visuals promise an engaging blend of dark humor and poignant drama, a signature style in Shoojit Sircar’s films.

Besides Bachchan, ‘I Want to Talk’ features a talented cast, including Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo, each adding their unique touch to the story. The trailer hints at an emotionally charged narrative filled with introspective moments, balanced by Sircar’s thoughtful use of humor.