Vijay Deverakonda turns his viral fall video into a hilarious marketing opportunity

On November 8, Vijay Deverakonda was promoting his latest music video ‘Sahiba’ at a Mumbai college. While attending the event, the actor had an accidental tumble on the stairs. Several netizens present on site filmed it while his team tried to cover the cameras. However, Vijay took the clip in stride and gave it a hilarious spin. Demonstrating his admirable sense of humour, he turned the mishap into a hilarious marketing advertisement. His reaction to the clip has sent fans into a frenzy who can’t help but gush over the actor.

For those unaware, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star attended a cultural fest at Mumbai’s Mithibai College on Friday. In a video going viral, Vijay can be seen losing his balance and slipping from the stairs while leaving the venue. However, following the tumble, the actor quickly regained his composure. His team members quickly covered the cameras and requested the photographers present at the venue, to not record the moment.

Now, the actor has finally reacted to the viral video. Seeing the opportunity, Vijay leveraged the clip to promote his clothing brand RWDY. On November 10, the actor shared a reel, featuring the moment he slipped and fell down the stairs. In a split second, the clip transitioned into Vijay falling on a carpet while relishing a lollypop. The actor sported a comfy fit and looked in the mood to relax and chill. Titling the video as ‘THE FALL,’ he wrote, “fall, falling, falling in love with my RWDY boys and girls” across the video. Referring to his viral video, he captioned his reel, “I fell & it went crazy 🙂 That is the RWDY life. RWDYs go allout always. Irrespective of highs and lows & RWDY essentials sell out always. Lots of love. Stay RWDY.”

The video was soon flooded with comments lauding the actor’s skills and humour. Several fans dropped fire, hearts, and laughing emojis. While one wrote, “Promotions ka baap bolthe,” another penned “This was savage.”

Meanwhile, recently, reports emerged that Vijay Deverakonda faced an injury while shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. During the incident, he was shooting an action sequence for his upcoming untitled film ‘VD 12.’

On the work front, Vijay’s last was the 2023 film ‘Kushi’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This year, the actor starred in ‘The Family Star’ with Mrunal Thakur. Moreover, Vijay also played Arjuna in his cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Moving ahead, his next is the Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan film.