Dharmendra shares throwback with Jaya Bachchan, calls her “loving doll”

Dharmendra recently delighted his fans with a heartwarming throwback post on Instagram, featuring a cherished moment with his ‘Guddi’ co-star, Jaya Bachchan.

The actor, known for his iconic role in ‘Sholay’, shared a snapshot that appears to have been taken during the filming of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ (2023), a film where the two veteran stars reunited on screen after decades.

In his post, Dharmendra fondly referred to Jaya as his “loving doll”. He expressed his admiration for her as an exceptional artist, noting how she always spoke highly of him.

“Guddi will always be my loving doll. She is a world-class artist, and she always talks high about me,” he wrote.

The duo first worked together in the 1971 film ‘Guddi’, a classic directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, where Jaya played a young schoolgirl who develops a crush on Dharmendra, portraying himself in a cameo.

‘Guddi’ marked a significant turning point in Jaya Bachchan’s career. This went on to establish her as a leading actress in the Hindi film industry. The film remains beloved by fans for its portrayal of youthful dreams and the transition from innocence to reality.

Fast forward to 2023, and the pair reunited in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. It’s a family drama by Karan Johar that garnered widespread acclaim.

In this film, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan played key roles alongside the younger leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Released in July 2023, the movie became a hit, resonating with both older and newer generations of audiences.

Beyond ‘Guddi’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Dharmendra and Jaya also shared the screen in several other memorable films, including ‘Chupke Chupke’ (1975), ‘Samadhi’ (1972), and ‘Piya Ke Ghar’ (1972).