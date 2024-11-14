Deepika Padukone’s aww-dorable anniversary post for Ranveer Singh wins hearts

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, are once again winning hearts with their anniversary posts.

To mark another beautiful year of togetherness, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife, posting a series of candid pictures of Deepika that showcased their beautiful journey together. The love and admiration between the couple were evident in each image, reminding everyone why they are true “couple goals.”

Deepika responded with an equally adorable post on her Instagram Stories, where she shared a sweet and humorous message.

“Me immediately crawling to my husband’s side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it’s warmer, more comfortable, and smells like him,” she wrote, adding “Happy Anniversary @Ranveersingh”.

Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship has been nothing short of a fairytale. Their journey began while filming ‘Ram-Leela’ in 2013, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a strong real-life connection.

The romance has always been the subject of media attention, and the couple has never shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other.

Their marriage in 2018, a private ceremony in Italy attended by close family and friends. Deepika and Ranveer’s professional collaborations in films like ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Padmaavat’ have also contributed to their image as a powerhouse.

In a new chapter of their love story, the couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Deepika and Ranveer shared a touching post featuring Dua’s tiny feet wrapped in traditional attire, without revealing her face.

The caption read: “Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude”.