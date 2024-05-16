Deepika Padukone joins Global Disruptors 2024

Renowned actor Deepika Padukone has made headlines once again, securing her spot among the elite group of global disruptors for the year 2024. Alongside esteemed figures like Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin, Padukone has been lauded by Deadline magazine for her remarkable contributions to the entertainment realm.

Being the sole Indian luminary on the coveted Global Disruptors List, Padukone reaffirms her status as a pioneer on the world stage, celebrated for her journey from “Racket to Rocket: India’s Surprise Superstar.” In her statement, Padukone underscored the value of collaborative experiences in filmmaking, cherishing the bonds forged on set over mere box office triumphs.

This prestigious acknowledgment has been echoed by Padukone’s team on her official website, underscoring her stellar trajectory from Bollywood triumphs to international acclaim. Notably, Padukone has graced renowned stages like the Oscars and BAFTA, also serving as a Cannes Film Festival jury member, marking numerous milestones along her path to global stardom.

Advertisement

Beyond her cinematic prowess, Padukone is a staunch advocate for mental health awareness, spearheading initiatives through her Live Love Laugh foundation to combat stigma and promote well-being in India and beyond, earning widespread admiration for her efforts.

Amidst personal joy as she anticipates her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone continues to shine professionally. Her upcoming projects include ‘Singham Again,’ where she takes on the role of Lady Singham alongside an impressive cast. Additionally, audiences can look forward to her captivating performances in the sci-fi saga ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ and ‘The Intern,’ where she shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Padukone’s presence in these highly anticipated ventures promises to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying her status not only as a stellar performer but also as a force for positive change in the industry and beyond.