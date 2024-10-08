Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals being struck by Deepika Padukone’s beauty in first meeting

The actor-director duo of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have delivered several hits. The duo has collaborated on three highly successful period films- ‘Ram Leela,’ ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ and ‘Padmaavat.’ All three titles of the celebrated Deepika as the leading lady and amassed roaring success at the box office. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the veteran filmmaker reveals that he ‘froze’ when he met Deepika Padukone for the first time. The filmmaker was taken aback by her captivating beauty and voice.

Reminiscing about the incident, he said, “When I met Deepika when I went to her house for the first time, she opened the door. I froze by the beauty of the woman, by the eyes. When I realized that there’s so much of subtlety, so much of fragility, there’s so much of beauty. She started talking, and I realized her voice was beautiful.” Additionally, the ‘Heeramandi’ maker added, “Then I realized I was at the right place at the right time because I knew this girl would be moulded, would be taken somewhere. It’s your instinct of how you connect. Your soul has to connect to their soul.”

Meanwhile, Bhansali and Padukone’s first film was ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.’ Notably, the film also marked the first time Padukone shared the screen with her now husband, Ranveer Singh. Apart from them, the movie also starred Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh. After ‘Ram-Leela,’ both Deepika and Ranveer worked with Bhansali for ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ The film also starred Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role. Lastly, the trio collaborated on ‘Padmaavat’ which released in 2018. The movie also featured Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

The collaborations between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have proved pivotal in both their careers. The three tiles remain among the top works in their cinematic oeuvre. Moving ahead, Deepika’s next is Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer ‘Singham Again.’ The film will release in theatres on November 1. ‘Singham Again’ boasts an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Bhansali is currently working on ‘Love And War’ which stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor.