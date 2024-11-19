Deepika applauds Ranveer’s “brilliant” SuperYou campaign

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have long been Bollywood’s ultimate power couple, constantly setting relationship goals with their unwavering support for one another. Whether it’s cheering from the sidelines or celebrating each other’s achievements on social media, these two never miss a beat.

The latest example? Deepika’s enthusiastic shout-out for Ranveer’s new venture! The actor recently launched ‘SuperYou’, a protein food and supplements brand co-founded with Nikunj Biyani. To kick things off, Ranveer released an electrifying campaign video showcasing his trademark energy while promoting the brand’s healthy, convenient protein options suitable for all age groups.

Check the SuperYou ad here:

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In true Ranveer style, the video was quirky, fun, and oozed charisma—qualities that made it an instant hit with fans. But the highlight for many was Deepika’s response. She quickly took to Instagram to comment, “Brilliant ,” showing once again just how proud she is of her husband.

Fans couldn’t help but admire the couple’s mutual admiration. From workout partnerships to joint brand endorsements, Ranveer and Deepika continue to inspire with their teamwork and affection.

Ranveer’s professional life is also on a high note. Fresh off the success of ‘Singham Again’, where his portrayal of Simmba won hearts, he’s gearing up for more big projects. The actor is all ready to take on the legendary role in ‘Don 3’, a much-anticipated move that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Additionally, he’s teaming up with filmmaker Aditya Dhar for a high-octane action film that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.