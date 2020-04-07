Sony Pictures Networks on Monday announced that they will contribute a fund of Rs 100 million to support the daily wage workers in the media and entertainment industry impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

With all the television and movie productions coming to a halt since March 20, the media and entertainment industry is grappling with mass unemployment and the daily wage earners, which includes people like junior artistes, camera men, spot boys and light boys, are the worst hit, a release from SPN said.

The network said it will reach out to daily wage earners, identified by their respective trade associations, with free coupons which they and their families can exchange at select stores for their daily necessities like food and essential items.

The network has also contributed to the Swades COVID Fund’, set up by the Swades Foundation of Zarina & Ronnie Screwvala.

“In light of the global pandemic, we are witnessing large communities across the world coming together to tide over the crisis. These unprecedented times have had a cascading impact on the media and entertainment industry, which employs a huge number of daily wage workers.

“As a conscientious conglomerate, it is our responsibility to direct efforts towards ensuring aid reaches our primary beneficiaries who have contributed to the success of the network,” said N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN).

The network has also made its channel Sony PAL available free of charge on all DTH and cable networks for a period of two months. It is also using its advertising inventory to promote public service messaging.