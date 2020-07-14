The pandemic has taken everyone under its sway. With each passing day, the situation seems to be getting worse. With the highest number of cases, Maharashtra has been on the top of the list. In fact, our B-town has also been facing the brunt of this outbreak. According to the latest development, Sara Ali Khan’s driver tested positive for COVID-19. However, she and her family members have tested negative.

Informing the same, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long note.

In her Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was promptly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to a quarantine centre. Her note read, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

Recently, Sara and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan visited their father Saif Ali Khan’s house. The two had arrived for a small family get-together over the weekend and were also joined by aunt Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The siblings were seen stepping into a white SUV as they left for their own house on Sunday. It is not confirmed if he was the same driver who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For the unversed, Sara lives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.