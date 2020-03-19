Coronavirus outbreak has taken everything under its sway. Bollywood industry too seems to stand still since most of the B-town celebs are in self-quarantine.

From halting shootings to shutting down theatres and gym, shutters have come down on everything.

Amidst such a situation, B-town celebs are finding unique ways to spend their time in times of quarantine. Some of them can be seen spending time with their loved ones, while others can be seen doing something productive.

While Alia Bhatt has been playing board games with sister Shaheen, Shraddha Kapoor has been binge-eating home food. Deepika Padukone has been cleaning her wardrobe and indulging in self-care.

Now, here is something for Salman Khan fans too. The Dabangg actor has been doing something creative amidst the lockdown. He can be seen sketching.

On Thursday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a video wherein he is seen sketching and as soon as we press the play button, we hear Salman Khan saying ‘The way we dress is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done’, and what follows next is pure art.

In the video, we can see Salman Khan making a picture of a man and a woman in black clothes, and while the man has his head covered, the woman has her face partially covered in the portrait.

Well, this unveils the creative side of the actor. After almost four months, Salman Khan wrapped up the shooting of Bigg Boss 13, and soon after, he started shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

However, in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, since all film shootings have been halted, bhai is spending time at home, sketching.

In the video, while Salman Khan is seen sporting a casual look, the actor is busy sketching and after some serious hard work and dedication, the actor completes his piece of art.

While someone is recording the video for the actor, Salman is engrossed in creating art and after hours of toil, Salman Khan gifts his piece of art to all his fans. During the sketch, Salman Khan is also heard humming the song “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen romancing Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, Salman will also feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.