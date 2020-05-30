The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has appealed to the Indian government for an “industry status”.

The association, while making its demand, cited the film industry’s huge contribution to the Indian economy every year.

“CINTAA #DemandForIndustryStatus : Mr. #SudeshBerry. The Indian Entertainment Industry contributes approximately 1.75 lakh crores every year to the economy. @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @MinOfCultureGoi @LabourMinistry @PrakashJavdekar @AnupamPKher @iamsunnydeol @sushant_says,” the official page of (CINTAA) tweeted on Saturday.

The official page also shared a picture of actor Sudesh Berry standing with placard in his hands which reads: “#ChangeOurLivesForBetter. Bharat sarkar se hamari maang film-TV udyog ko miley industry ka darja.” (We request the Indian government to give the film and television industry the status of an industry.)