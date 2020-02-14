Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhalaang, which was earlier slated to release on March 13th got a new release date on Thursday.

The comedy-drama will now be releasing on June 12 this year.

Announcing the update on social media, Rajkummar Rao, shared a new poster of the film and wrote: “Ab lenge Chhalaang June 12th ko! Masterji khilayen kaise? Bachche busy hain exams ki padhayi mein. Toh masterji khilayenge garmi ki chhuttiyon mein! Exams ke liye best of luck (sic)”. He will be essaying the role of a sports teacher in the film.

In the poster, one can see Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha and Saurabh Shukla standing on a playground with a couple of students sitting around them with books in their hands.

This is not the first time the makers have changed the film’s release date.

The film was initially scheduled to release on January 31 but the makers postponed the film by 3 months and announced March 13 as its release date. Now, the film is slated to open in theatres on June 12.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Chhalaang is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It will also feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a pivotal role. Chhalaang will mark Rajkummar Rao’s sixth collaboration with Hansal Mehta.

The duo has previously worked together in Shahid, CityLights, Aligarh, and Omerta. The film will be Rajkummar and Nushrat’s first project together.

Rajkummar recently told Mumbai Mirror in an interview how his prep for the film involved him getting the Haryanvi accent right and learning about the fitness routine taught to kids in school. He had also revealed that he was himself very good in sports during his school days and one of his teachers wanted him to focus exclusively on sports and not get distracted by dance and acting.