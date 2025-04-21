‘Chhaava’ becomes the first non-sequel Bollywood film to cross 600 crores

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, which hit theatres on February 14, is still going strong at the box office. Following 66 days of release, the title has crossed the threshold of 600 crores at the domestic box office. In ‘Chhaava,’ Vicky stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Laxman Utekar has helmed the film while Dinesh Vijan has backed the title under his banner, Maddock. Now, the title has become the first non-sequel Bollywood title to boast the milestone.

‘Chhaava’ chronicles the life of Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The historical saga is the third Indian film to cross 600 crores domestically after ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Stree 2.’ The film boasts the milestone solely on its merit and is the first non-sequel film to cross the threshold. Despite debuting on OTT, the title is having a strong theatrical run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the momentous milestone. Sharing the film’s box office week-wise collection, he applauded ‘Chhaava.’ He wrote, “600 NOT OUT… #Chhaava storms past the ₹ 600 cr mark… After #Pushpa2 #Hindi and #Stree2, #Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.” He noted that in the first four weeks, the film racked up 225.28 crores, 186.18 crores, 84.94 crores and 43.98 crores, respectively. In the next four weeks, the title grossed 31.02 crores, 15.60 crores, 7 crores, and 3.50 crores, respectively. Following this, in its ninth week, ‘Chhaava’ racked up 2.30 crores and 30 lakhs in its tenth week. The domestic tally now stands at 600.10 crores.

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 84.94… pic.twitter.com/eJuGHjkuFc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2025

Moreover, while the film collected over 600 crores in India, the worldwide collections are much higher. As per the number aggregator website Sacnilk, ‘Chhaava’ has already crossed the 800-crore mark worldwide, earning 807.6 crores.

The historic actioner is currently streaming on Netflix.

