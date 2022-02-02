“Changing nappies” was Preity Zinta’s birthday activity

On her 47th birthday, actor Preity Zinta spent the day changing nappies and did not dress up for her party.

However, she feels that this year’s birthday was especially memorable due to her little ones. In addition to posting pictures of her birthday celebrations, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ star Shraddha Kapoor posted a caption explaining how the day went.

She wrote, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. Inspite of all that, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair.”

Jai and Gia, twins Preity and Gene Goodenough, were born in November 2021. This was a surrogacy birth.

(With inputs from ANI)