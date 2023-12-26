Logo

Hrithik Roshan’s “Fighter” sparks excitement as fans countdown to release

Get ready for cinematic thrills! Hrithik Roshan’s “Fighter” has fans buzzing with anticipation. Countdown to the release has begun!

Statesman Web | December 26, 2023 1:23 pm

The much-anticipated film “Fighter,” starring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, has sent fans into a frenzy with the recent release of its teaser and hit songs, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch.’ Each aspect of the film has been carefully crafted, offering audiences a diverse experience, from an adrenaline-pumping teaser to celebratory songs and a captivating beach dance number, showcasing Hrithik Roshan in a range of avatars.

The enthusiasm among Hrithik’s fan base has spilled onto the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where they initiated the trend “1 MONTH TO FIGHTER” to mark the film’s highly anticipated release on January 25, 2024.

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation through tweets:

 

 

Responding to the overwhelming fan support, Director Siddharth Anand delighted well-wishers with unseen images of Hrithik Roshan, creating a buzz across social media.

Unseen images from “Fighter” shared by Siddharth Anand:

 

Promoted as India’s first aerial action franchise film, “Fighter” promises an unprecedented cinematic experience with top-notch visuals. Hrithik Roshan is set to portray Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, in a thrilling role as a Fighter jet pilot. The film, slated as Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D feature film, marks the return of the successful actor-director duo, with Siddharth Anand at the helm.

Scheduled for release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, on January 25, 2024, “Fighter” boasts a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mahesh Shetty, and Talat Aziz. The film is expected to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone visits Tirumala temple before ‘Fighter’ song release

