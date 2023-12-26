Hrithik Roshan’s “Fighter” sparks excitement as fans countdown to release

The much-anticipated film “Fighter,” starring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, has sent fans into a frenzy with the recent release of its teaser and hit songs, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch.’ Each aspect of the film has been carefully crafted, offering audiences a diverse experience, from an adrenaline-pumping teaser to celebratory songs and a captivating beach dance number, showcasing Hrithik Roshan in a range of avatars.

The enthusiasm among Hrithik’s fan base has spilled onto the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), where they initiated the trend “1 MONTH TO FIGHTER” to mark the film’s highly anticipated release on January 25, 2024.

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation through tweets:

Last time when he wore the uniform in Lakshya, he inspired lakhs of students to join the army. now again he is coming back with Fighter 🇮🇳 Advertisement 1 MONTH TO FIGHTER In Theaters on 25th Jan 2024 @iHrithik @justSidAnand pic.twitter.com/0nslFihSZQ — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) December 25, 2023

Every time Hrithik comes on Republic Day with a new film, he charms the audience like never before! Agneepath, Kaabil and now Fighter! 1 MONTH TO FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/rrNJY1IbzD — Anand Abhirup 📌 🧡 🦩 (@SanskariGuruji) December 25, 2023

#HrithikRoshan’s first 3D film, that too in IMAX! Cannot wait to watch Patty in 3D. 25th Jan come soon! 1 MONTH TO FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/3hANOaxNCm — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) December 25, 2023

#HrithikRoshan𓃵 with Indian flag 🇮🇳 >>>

1 MONTH TO FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/BtFHVkN2Oc — Major Kabir (𝙿𝙰𝚃𝚃𝚈 𝖋𝖔𝖗 𝖓𝖔𝖜) (@imean_hrithik) December 25, 2023

Apart from the action spectacle, Fighter also has the high core emotional elements.

Trusting on lord Sid and his vision

1 MONTH TO FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/fgqN8ll4uR — Hr𝕏_Army⚔️ #Fighter (@ArmyHrx7) December 25, 2023

Responding to the overwhelming fan support, Director Siddharth Anand delighted well-wishers with unseen images of Hrithik Roshan, creating a buzz across social media.

Unseen images from “Fighter” shared by Siddharth Anand:

Promoted as India’s first aerial action franchise film, “Fighter” promises an unprecedented cinematic experience with top-notch visuals. Hrithik Roshan is set to portray Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, in a thrilling role as a Fighter jet pilot. The film, slated as Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D feature film, marks the return of the successful actor-director duo, with Siddharth Anand at the helm.

Scheduled for release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, on January 25, 2024, “Fighter” boasts a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mahesh Shetty, and Talat Aziz. The film is expected to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone visits Tirumala temple before ‘Fighter’ song release