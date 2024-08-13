Bollywood’s bangs revival: Stars who are leading the trend

Bangs are back in a big way, and Bollywood’s leading stars are showcasing this chic hairstyle in all its glory. Whether it’s the classic fringe or a bold statement, these actresses are making bangs a must-try trend.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, known for her unforgettable roles in “Phone Booth” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,” has always embraced bangs with confidence. Her timeless look remains a staple, proving that bangs can be both classic and contemporary. Fans can still admire her iconic style through her latest Instagram posts, where she continues to rock this chic hairstyle.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, ever the trendsetter, has been spotted flaunting bangs both on and off the screen. Her willingness to experiment with her hair makes her a standout in the bangs revival. For those inspired by her stylish hair transformations, her social media showcases the range and elegance of the bangs look, cementing her status as a style icon.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has recently turned heads with her glamorous bangs featured on a magazine cover. This bold choice highlights how bangs can be adapted into high fashion, merging sophistication with a touch of playful edge. Her striking appearance has certainly set a new standard for this hairstyle, proving that bangs can be both glamorous and versatile.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, another notable name in the bangs trend, has been sporting the look frequently. Her recent Instagram stories hint at a potential film project, with bangs adding an intriguing element to her look. Her consistent embrace of bangs provides ample inspiration for those looking to experiment with this style and stay ahead of the curve.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, renowned for her versatility, consistently demonstrates how bangs can be styled in various ways. From sleek and straight to effortlessly tousled, Disha’s approach shows that bangs can cater to different moods and occasions. Her Instagram feed offers a glimpse into her dynamic styling choices, proving that bangs can be as versatile as they are fashionable.

With these Bollywood stars leading the way, it’s clear that bangs are not just a fleeting trend but a versatile hairstyle that can be adapted to suit any look. Whether you’re looking for classic elegance or modern flair, these actresses offer plenty of inspiration to help you find your ultimate bang style.