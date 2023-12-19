Bollywood icon Tanuja discharged from hospital after health scare

Renowned Bollywood veteran Tanuja, the iconic actress and mother of the talented Kajol, has triumphantly emerged from the clutches of a recent health setback. After a stint of medical care at a prominent hospital in the heart of Mumbai, she bid farewell to the confines of the healthcare facility on a serene Monday night.

This venerable star, whose cinematic journey has woven an indelible tapestry in the annals of Indian cinema, found herself under the watchful eyes of medical professionals due to age-related health complications. The 80-year-old luminary, having graced the silver screen with her presence in a multitude of films spanning decades, encountered a brief but concerning interlude in her health.

The thespian’s sojourn through the corridors of Juhu Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) set tongues wagging and fingers typing across the digital realm. Speculations and concerns regarding her well-being inundated the online space, leaving ardent fans in a state of bewilderment.

However, the latest revelation has cast a ray of relief upon the worried hearts of fans and admirers. According to an insider divulging crucial information, Tanuja’s departure from the hospital was sealed on Monday night. The source articulated, “She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal.”

This disclosure serves as a much-anticipated respite for the legions of Tanuja fans who had been fervently awaiting updates on the health status of the celebrated actress. The collective sighs of relief echo across the virtual landscape, resonating with prayers and well-wishes for Tanuja’s swift recuperation.

Tanuja’s illustrious career in the film industry commenced as a child artist in 1950 with the film “Hamari Beti,” a social comedy that also marked the launch of her elder sister, Nutan. Nearly a decade later, she made her formal debut as a lead actress, gracing the silver screen with her presence in the 1961 film “Hamari Yaad Aayegi.”

As the curtains fall on this chapter of Tanuja’s medical episode, the spotlight now shifts to the collective hope for her continued well-being and the resumption of her indomitable presence in the world of cinema that she has so gracefully illuminated throughout her storied career.