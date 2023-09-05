Bollywood actors with everlasting rivalries

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol recently made headlines for their unexpected display of camaraderie. The two actors, who had previously been distant from each other, were spotted sharing a warm hug and posing for the paparazzi. Many have gone on to say that ‘everlasting rivalries’ are not really everlasting in Bollywood.

The intriguing encounter took place at the success party of ‘Gadar 2,’ hosted by Sunny Deol. Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jawan,’ attended the event, drawing considerable media attention.

The rift between the two actors had stemmed from an old disagreement. Sunny Deol had expressed his dissatisfaction with how his character was portrayed in the climax of the movie ‘Darr.’ Despite playing a negative role, Shah Rukh Khan had garnered more attention in the film. In a previous episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ Sunny Deol revealed that they had not been on speaking terms since then, mainly because he isn’t much of a socialite.

The surprising reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol serves as a reminder of the ever-present rivalries in the world of showbiz. Let us look at some of them with everlasting rivalries.

Dilip Kumar vs Rajkumar

The feud between the iconic actors Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar dates back to the set of Ramanand Sagar’s 1959 comedy-drama, “Paigham.” It was during the filming of a scene that required Rajkumar to deliver a slap to Dilip Kumar’s face. Reportedly, the slap was delivered with such force that it left Dilip Kumar quite displeased. This incident marked the genesis of their enduring rivalry.

Following this clash, both actors made a silent pact to never work together again. For years, they remained steadfast in their decision, refusing to share the screen. Their animosity became a well-known fact in the film industry, with many cautioning against casting them together in any project.

It wasn’t until 1991 that filmmaker Subhash Ghai dared to bring these legendary rivals together for his film “Saudagar.” Even before casting them, Ghai was well aware of the long-standing enmity between the two actors. The decision to cast Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar together in “Saudagar” was seen as a courageous move, considering the history of their feud.

In the end, “Saudagar” marked a significant milestone as it reunited these two acting titans on the silver screen after decades of rivalry and silence. The film’s production and release got attention from the industry and fans alike, making it a memorable moment in the history of Indian cinema. This happens to be one of the most everlasting rivalries in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan vs Rajesh Khanna

Stories circulate about Rajesh Khanna’s unease when Amitabh Bachchan visited the set of ‘Bawarchi’ in 1972 to meet Jaya Bhaduri. This led to Jaya reprimanding Khanna, predicting that Bachchan would eventually surpass him in stardom. It may have perplexed many at that time why Khanna, an established star in 1972, bothered about the presence of a struggling Amitabh.

However, as Amitabh Bachchan began to seriously challenge Khanna’s unrivaled stardom with remarkable performances in movies like ‘Zanjeer,’ ‘Namak Haram,’ and ‘Deewar,’ along with films such as ‘Abhimaan,’ ‘Majboor,’ and ‘Milli,’ Khanna likely began to feel a genuine threat. It appeared that he had a formidable competitor.

By the end of 1977, Amitabh had firmly cemented his position as the undisputed number one star, which undoubtedly shook Khanna. No one enjoys losing their prime spot. Many directors who had previously lined up to work with Khanna, including luminaries like Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, and even Shakti Samanta, were now choosing to cast Amitabh instead.

Amitabh Bachchan vs Shatrughan Sinha

In the annals of Bollywood history, a tale of camaraderie and competition once unfolded between two prominent actors, Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan. Their relationship was a rivalry during the filming of ‘Kaala Patthar’ in 1979. However, Shatrughan later clarified that they were not rivals but rather good friends engaged in friendly competition.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha embarked on their Bollywood journeys around the same time, braving the challenging early days of the film industry. Shatrughan initially played villainous and supporting roles before transitioning into a lead actor. However, his solo lead career struggled until the release of the blockbuster ‘Kalicharan’ in 1976, which propelled him into the ranks of top heroes.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan had already established himself as a star after the immense success of ‘Zanjeer’ in 1973. His 1975 film ‘Sholay’ achieved cult status, a milestone in Indian cinema. Interestingly, Shatrughan Sinha had declined the role that Amitabh ultimately played in the movie.

Reports of their rivalry began to surface during the filming of ‘Kaala Patthar’. Shatrughan Sinha openly discussed this in his autobiography, ‘Anything But Khamosh’. He accused Amitabh Bachchan of being distant on set. In 2007, Sinha expressed his displeasure at not receiving an invitation to the wedding of Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek, to actress Aishwarya Rai. Bollywood makes a mark not just for its movies, but these everlasting rivalries.