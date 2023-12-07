Bobby Deol tears up at Dharmendra’s death scene in ‘Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani’

In a heartfelt revelation, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently shared his emotional response to the death scene of Dharmendra in Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani.’ Despite basking in the success of his latest release, ‘Animal,’ alongside stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby took a poignant trip down memory lane during a recent interview.

Reflecting on the experience of watching his father on screen in ‘Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani,’ Bobby expressed the enchantment he felt witnessing Dharmendra’s portrayal. The actor emphasized that no other artist could have done justice to the role quite like his father. However, the emotional toll the film took on Bobby became apparent as he recounted the pivotal moment when Dharmendra’s character meets his demise within the storyline.

In a candid disclosure, Bobby revealed that he was unaware of the film’s plot as he sat down to watch it. The narrative takes a poignant turn with Dharmendra’s character facing death, and the impact on Bobby was profound. Recalling his emotions during a screening at Karan Johar’s trial, Bobby admitted to being unable to contain his tears, ultimately leaving the viewing before the movie’s conclusion.

Highlighting the deep familial bonds, Bobby underscored the love and connection that defines their relationships. Despite being cognizant that the scenes were part of the cinematic narrative, Bobby’s emotional attachment to his father made it challenging for him to witness Dharmendra’s character passing away on the screen.

Bobby Deol further disclosed that his emotional response was not isolated, revealing that even his mother found it difficult to endure the death scene of Bobby’s character in ‘Animal.’ The revelation adds a poignant layer to the family dynamics, showcasing the shared emotional investment in each other’s cinematic endeavors.

Bobby’s candid reflections offer a glimpse into the intricate blend of personal emotions and professional commitments that define the lives of Bollywood’s celebrated Deol family. As they continue to leave an indelible mark on the industry, these genuine moments of vulnerability resonate with audiences, humanizing the larger-than-life personas that adorn the silver screen.