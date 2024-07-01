Dharmaveer 2 poster unveiled by CM Eknath Shinde and Bobby Deol

In a glittering event in Mumbai, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and actor-producer Bobby Deol unveiled the poster for “Dharmaveer 2”. This highly anticipated sequel aims to build on the success of its predecessor, offering a deeper look into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader, Anand Dighe.

The unveiling event was a star-studded affair, featuring the presence of the film’s cast and crew, including Prasad Oak, who will reprise his role as Anand Dighe, and director Pravin Tarde. Both Oak and Tarde were instrumental in the success of the first film, which was praised for its authentic portrayal of Dighe’s life.

Producers Mangesh Desai from Saahil Motion Arts and Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee, were also in attendance, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the film. Bobby Deol, speaking at the event, shared his enthusiasm for the project. “It’s an honor to be part of this celebration,” Deol said. “The first film’s performance was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government.”

CM Eknath Shinde, who has a personal connection to the film’s subject, reflected on Anand Dighe’s enduring influence. “Anand Dighe was not just a leader but my guru,” Shinde remarked. “His life and contributions continue to inspire us. I am proud to support this cinematic portrayal of his legacy.”

The original “Dharmaveer,” directed by Pravin Tarde, was both a commercial hit and a critical success, earning acclaim for its heartfelt depiction of Dighe’s life. The sequel, “Dharmaveer 2,” promises to delve even further into Dighe’s political journey and the impact of his leadership.

With the film set to release on August 9, the team is working diligently to bring this next chapter to life. The sequel aims to capture new facets of Anand Dighe’s life, continuing the tribute to his legacy. Fans of the first film and followers of Anand Dighe’s life alike eagerly await this next installment, hopeful that it will live up to the high standards set by its predecessor.

The excitement surrounding “Dharmaveer 2” is palpable, with anticipation building as the release date approaches. The film promises to be a compelling continuation of Anand Dighe’s story, celebrating his significant contributions and enduring influence in Maharashtra’s political landscape.