Bishan Singh Bedi honored: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia host tribute event

Wednesday, actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia hosted a special event in New Delhi, paying tribute to the legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi on what would have been his birth anniversary.

The event brought together some of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket, including Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Madan Lal, Ashish Nehra, and Mohammad Azharuddin. These icons, who shared a deep bond with Bishan Singh Bedi, gathered to honor his legacy and reflect on the immense impact he had on the sport.

Bishan Singh Bedi, regarded as one of the finest left-arm spinners in cricket history, was much more than a cricketer to many. His disciplined approach, profound understanding of the game, and his elegance on the field left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

With 67 Tests and 10 ODIs to his name, Bedi claimed a total of 273 international wickets. Beyond the statistics, his first-class record is equally impressive, with a staggering 1,560 wickets. His cricketing achievements were recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

However, Bishan Singh Bedi’s legacy extended far beyond his cricketing prowess. He was a mentor, a leader, and a cherished figure in the cricket fraternity. Captained the Indian team in 22 Tests, three of which were historic wins on foreign soil. He also represented India in their inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds.

At the event, Angad Bedi shared heartfelt memories of his father, describing the deep connection they had both as family and through their shared love of cricket. “It’s not just me who feels the loss as his son,” Angad said. “I truly believe the entire cricket community was very close to him. He led by example with his beliefs, his thought process, and the way he carried himself. Today, seeing so many of his friends and colleagues here means so much—it shows the deep impact he had.”

Angad also reminisced about a cherished childhood memory: “When I was about seven or eight years old, we used to sleep in the back of a pickup truck and watch the stars. My relationship with my father evolved from those simple moments—from being his son to him becoming my mentor, and eventually, my friend.”

Neha Dhupia also spoke emotionally about her father-in-law and how he had touched her life. Reflecting on their relationship, she recalled the special moment when she first connected with him before her marriage to Angad. “My most cherished memory of Dad was right before we got married. He wanted us to get to know each other better, so we went out for dinner together. That evening, we broke the ice completely. From knowing him as the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, to calling him Dad—it all changed in just a few hours filled with laughter and warmth,” Neha shared.

Neha went on to speak fondly about their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who at just two and a half years old, is already showing signs of following in his grandfather’s footsteps. “That little boy already knows how to hit a ball and hold a bat, just like his grandfather did. He even has this little twitch—after he hits the ball, he picks up his collar, just like Dad used to. It’s heartwarming to see,” Neha said with a smile. “He asks a lot of questions about his grandfather, and I hope one day, when he’s older, we’ll be able to tell him even more stories about the amazing man Bishan Singh Bedi was.”