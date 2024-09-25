Karan Johar slams exorbitant ticket and F&B prices in theatres

In the past couple of years, there has been a drastic change in the movie-going experience. With the emergence of OTT platforms and the escalating cost of tickets, food, and beverages in a theatre has significantly reduced the number of moviegoers. During the roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Karan Johar highlighted the issue of exorbitant movie-going experience. Johar iterated that a family of four has to shell out Rs 10,000 to enjoy a movie. This high expenditure may not be a part of their economic planning. Supporting Johar, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also echoed similar sentiments.

Citing survey data, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ director revealed that most of the families limit their theatre-going experience to only twice a year. Therefore, netizens are inclined to watch a film they really want to watch in a theatre. He added that the income group which formed a chunk of box office sales has drastically reduced opting for a theatrical movie-watching experience.

Elaborating on the issue, the filmmaker said, “This is of an income group that is a massive part of our audience base. They can’t afford it. They may come out on Diwali, or if they hear about a film like Stree 2. Family members said that they don’t like to go to cinema halls because when kids say that they want popcorn or something to eat, they feel bad denying them. So, they would rather go to a restaurant where they’re not paying for the ticket; they’re paying only for the food. They said, ‘Our child will point and say he wants caramel popcorn, but we can’t afford it.’ Because the average cost for a family of four can be Rs 10,000. And maybe those Rs 10,000 are not in their economic planning at all.”

Moreover, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ maker Zoya Akhtar agreed with Karan Johar. Emphasising the issue, she added, “People can’t afford to go to the cinema. They want to go to the cinema. If you’re going to go twice, you’re going to choose which films you want to see. Even if I want to go see Laapataa Ladies, maybe I can’t afford to.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is producing Jr NTR, Jahanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Devara Part: 1.’ Moreover, he has also co-produced Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s ‘Jigra.’ On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar last donned the director’s hat for the Netflix film ‘Archies.’