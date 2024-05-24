Manoj Bajpayee takes on 98% of stunts in ‘Bhaiyya Ji’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ and he’s making waves with his revelation about the stunts in the movie. Bajpayee, renowned for his powerful performances in films like Shool and Gangs of Wasseypur, disclosed that he took on a staggering 98 per cent of the film’s stunts himself.

In an interview with ANI, Bajpayee expressed his pride in accomplishing this feat, attributing it to the vision of the action director, S Vijayan, and the film’s director, Apoorva Singh Karki. According to him, they believed that his personal involvement would add a thrilling dimension for the audience, enhancing their viewing experience.

‘Bhaiyya Ji’ isn’t just about action-packed sequences, though. Bajpayee shared that at its core, the film explores the intricate dynamics of step-brother relationships. Drawing from his own experiences growing up in Bihar, where being called “Bhaiya” is common, the actor emphasized the film’s connection to familial bonds and rural life. He reminisced about the larger-than-life action films of the 70s, expressing his desire to revive that spirit while bringing rural settings to the forefront of mainstream cinema.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ marks a significant milestone for Manoj Bajpayee—it’s his 100th film. Fans eagerly await the movie, produced by a team including Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. With a release date set for May 24, anticipation is running high for this cinematic venture that promises action, emotion, and a glimpse into the heart of rural India.