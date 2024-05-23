Manoj Bajpayee opens up about rift with Anurag Kashyap

Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap are renowned for their highly successful collaboration in the 1998 film ‘Satya’ and the 2012 black-comedy crime film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ Netizens still consider the latter to be the career-best works of both Bajpayee and Kashyap, respectively. Despite the success of ‘Satya,’ the duo didn’t collaborate for over a decade and hasn’t worked together since ‘Wasseypur.’ In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee shed light on the rift between him and Kashyap.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, ‘The Family Man’ star opened up about the strained relationship between them during the period between the two releases. He said, “There was a misunderstanding about one thing, and we didn’t talk about it. Now it has become so significant on social media that sometimes when embarrassment occurs, things are exaggerated. We didn’t talk because I felt he wasn’t making films of my type, and he also felt that there was no need for Manoj Bajpayee right now because his career was going down. So, both of us were enjoying our lives separately; he didn’t need me, and I didn’t need him.”

Furthermore, Kashyap had once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that in the past, Bajpayee chased after him with a stone in his hand. Discussing the ‘Pinjar’ star’s reputation for having a lot of rage, he recounted, “When Hansal (Mehta) was directing ‘Khana Khazana,’ we all used to gather at Gulzar’s house for food tasting because we were all hungry and struggling…Manoj felt I said something to insult him, so he chased me down with a stone in his hand, trying to beat me as Hansal tried to stop him.”

The fallout between Bajpayee and Kashyap has gained the limelight several times over the past years. The duo first came together for Ram Gopal Verma’s 1998 celebrated thriller ‘Satya’. Kashyap joined the film as a writer, and Bajpayee as the popular role of Bhiku Matre. The film had propelled the careers of both Bajpayee and Kashyap towards success.

Following ‘Satya,’ they both collaborated on another Ram Gopal Verma crime film in 1999, ‘Shool.’ After these two back-to-back collaborations, the duo didn’t join hands until the 2012 two-part film series, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ and haven’t worked together since.

Manoj Bajpayee will next appear in the action-drama, ‘Bhaiya Ji,’ slated for release on Friday, 24th May. The actor will also reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in the 3rd season of the popular spy series, ‘The Family Man.’ On the other hand, Kashyap is preparing for the theatrical release of his neo-noir thriller, ‘Kennedy.’