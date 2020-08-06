Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz, who was enjoying his lockdown, seems to be in trouble. In the latest development, a group of unidentified miscreants on Wednesday attacked him while he was cycling on the streets. After reading the news, Asim’s fans are in great shock.

The Kashmiri boy took to his social media to talk about the unfortunate incident and showed the injuries that he has suffered on his body due to the attack.

According to him, he had headed out to cycle for some time but came across a horrific accident. Taking to his Instagram stories, Asim revealed that he suffered several injuries. In the video, he can be heard saying, “I was cycling right now. I had some guys coming in on the bike and hit me from behind. Not from the front. Everything is cool. I still don’t give up.” The young star suffered bruises on his arms, knees, thighs, and back. The motive or reason behind the attack on the former BB 13 contestant is not known yet.

As soon as Asim shared the videos of the attack, his fans took to social media to support him in abundance. They prayed for his speedy recovery and wished him good health.

Later, Asim also shared videos of him resting at home with band-aids and turmeric lotion applied on his bruises.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Asim is all set to come up with another music video with ‘one-love’ Himanshi Khurana. Titled as “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam”, Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song while Amaal Mallik has composed it. The song will be released on August 10.