Actress Bhumi Pednekar is beaming with joy at the idea of 2020 coming to an end, and she looks forward to the new year.

“It’s almost 2021… #Fam #instagood #byebye2020,” wrote Bhumi on Instagram, along with a self-portrait.

In the picture, the actress is smiling wide as she sends out bright vibes through her outfit in hues of yellow. The actress opted for a ponytail to go with the look, and kept her make-up as well as the accessories minimal.

Bhumi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, had an eventful year, with films like “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, “Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship” and “Durgamati: The Myth” releasing.

She has “Badhaai Do”, “Takht” and “Mr Lele” lined up in the coming months.