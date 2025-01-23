Vivek Oberoi showcases India’s $150m drone deal at WEF 2025

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi is making waves at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking with ANI, Oberoi expressed his pride in India’s growing prominence on the global stage, as the country takes center stage at this prestigious event.

Advertisement

“It’s an incredible experience to be here,” Vivek Oberoi said, reflecting on his interactions with key Indian leaders, including chief ministers and national ministers. “India is everywhere at WEF, and I’m thrilled to witness the transformative business initiatives being spearheaded by Bharat.”

Advertisement

Oberoi is actively promoting cutting-edge technology and infrastructure projects. A key focus of his efforts is the burgeoning drone technology sector. He revealed his association with Indrajaal, a company specializing in drone tech and security solutions.

Highlighting a major milestone, he announced, “We’re signing a $150 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana state government, and we expect to finalize it by tomorrow.”

Beyond drones, Vivek Oberoi is championing Indian innovation through his collaboration with the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, which supports groundbreaking tech companies.

He mentioned Indian startups like Skyroot, which is advancing rocket technology, and Digantara, a pioneer in satellite development. “These companies are showcasing India’s potential on a global scale,” he said.

Oberoi’s endeavors extend to infrastructure and sustainability through his consultancy firm, Pentacle, which is exploring partnerships with Maharashtra. He also shared his enthusiasm about a dinner meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, discussing plans to transform Amravati into a global tech hub.

“It’s exciting to see leaders like CM Naidu focusing on creating opportunities for young tech talent from around the world,” Oberoi remarked.

The actor also met with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and other leaders to explore future collaborations. While many agreements are still in their early stages, Oberoi emphasized the importance of taking the first steps toward transformative initiatives.

The WEF 2025, running from January 20 to 24, has seen India’s largest-ever delegation, including five union ministers and three state chief ministers. The India Pavilion at the event highlights the potential of states like Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal, aiming to attract global investment and foster innovation.

Meanwhile, actress Bhumi Pednekar, another Indian representative at WEF, spoke about gender equality and her aspirations in the film industry. Recognized as a Young Global Leader by the WEF, Pednekar shared her vision for empowering young girls and creating positive change.

“From the start of my career, I’ve aimed to inspire change, both on-screen and off-screen,” she said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such meaningful conversations.