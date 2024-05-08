Bhumi Pednekar honored as Young Global Leader at World Economic Forum

Bhumi Pednekar, acclaimed for her stellar performances on screen, is now making waves off-screen as well. Currently in Geneva, she is being honored as a Young Global Leader, representing India on the global stage.

Handpicked by the World Economic Forum, Bhumi is among the select few—only five Indians—recognized for their remarkable contributions to shaping the future. Alongside Adwaita Nayar and Sharad Vivek Sagar, Bhumi stands as a beacon of change among nearly 90 young visionaries worldwide.

Overflowing with pride, Bhumi expresses her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m proud to be a Young Global Leader from India at the World Economic Forum! This motivates me to dedicate every minute of my life for social good.” She finds special significance in this recognition, coinciding with her decade-long journey in cinema.

Embracing her new role, Bhumi is eager to connect with fellow change-makers, envisioning a collaborative effort towards a brighter future. “I’m constantly inspired by interacting with change-makers from various parts of the world who are walking the talk to make a difference,” she shares.

Driven by a sense of responsibility as an actor, entrepreneur, and climate advocate, Bhumi is determined to effect tangible change. With a focus on sustainability, she aims to mobilize individuals worldwide to safeguard the health of our planet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi gears up to portray the role of a determined cop in the upcoming web series ‘Daldal’. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series delves into the complexities of Mumbai’s underworld, promising an intense narrative.

Her recent film ‘Bhakshak’ has also garnered praise, depicting the unwavering journey of a woman seeking justice. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, and Bhumi Pednekar herself.

As Bhumi continues to captivate audiences on screen, her off-screen endeavors mark her as a force for positive change, both locally and globally.