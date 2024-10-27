‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ secures prime time at Delhi-UP single screens this Diwali

This Diwali, the excitement in the film industry is palpable as Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated horror-comedy sequel, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ prepares to dominate the single-screen theaters across the Delhi-UP region.

Theater owners have rallied behind the film, agreeing to showcase it in a favorable 3:2 ratio, significantly prioritizing it over other releases.

A trade analyst elaborated on the situation, stating, “The single screens in the Delhi-UP belt have made a remarkable decision to dedicate prime-time slots for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ In fact, they are willing to provide 100 percent showcasing if the team behind ‘Singham Again’ doesn’t align with this arrangement.”

Advertisement

The analyst emphasized that Diwali is traditionally a time for entertainment, and audiences tend to gravitate towards films that offer the most showings. “The goal is to ensure that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ reaches all demographics. By securing prime-time slots in single screens, Anil Thadani has sent a clear message: single screens are fully behind us. This strategy acknowledges that Diwali audiences prefer to enjoy films at theaters nearby, whether it’s ‘Singham’ or ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’ Winning key showings in single screens is a significant victory for them in this initial showcasing battle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The film brings back the beloved character of Rooh Baba, played by Kartik Aaryan, a role that garnered much acclaim in the previous installment, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ This exciting sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar and features a stellar cast, including Triptii Dimri, the iconic Manjulika portrayed by Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in a pivotal role.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this installment is ready to uphold the legacy of Bollywood’s cherished horror-comedy franchise, promising a blend of chills and laughs.

As the film gears up for its grand release on November 1, 2024, fans can expect a festive season filled with delightful surprises. The anticipation is building not just for the film’s storyline but also for the unique experience it promises to deliver—a combination of humor and horror, perfectly suited for the Diwali spirit.