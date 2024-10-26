‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’: Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit face-off in the ballad of love and loss

The highly awaited track ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ from ‘Bhool Bhualiyaa 3’ is finally out and fans are awestruck! Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Shreya Ghoshal come together to create a piece of art. Highlighting Shreya’s impeccable range and Madhuri and Vidya’s dancing skills, the song creates a courtroom narrative of its own. With classical attires and dance steps, the two divas face off vying for the king’s attention. With the chorus of the original version still intact, the song opens with poetic lyrics emulating the sense of love, loss, and a longing for reunion.

Also Read: AR Rahman slams the practice of ‘reimagining’ songs without permission

In the song, both Madhuri and Vidya are dressed in classical attires in hues of red. The cinematography and the acting create an air of jealousy between the two. Short in a courtroom, they face off in a dance battle vying for the King’s attention. Fused with powerful lyrics, a melodious voice, and captivating dance moves, the song exudes a vintage and royal vibe. While the makers have only teased a section of the song, fans are already in awe of the battle between the two divas. Pritam and Amaal Malik have composed the track and Sameer has penned the lyrics of ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0.’

Advertisement

Catch the track here:

In the 2007 blockbuster film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Vidya Balan delivered a spectacular classical performance as Shrey Ghoshal voiced the iconic track ‘Ami Je Tomar.’ The track celebrated courtroom love and politics in all its glory. In the second instalment of the film series, both Shrey Ghosal and Arijit Singh voiced different versions of the track. The tracks, curated differently for each character elevated the theme of revenge and horror. Now, with the latest version, a battle on the dance floor ensures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)



Notably, the classical performance is not the first for Madhuri Dixit. She and Shreya Ghoshal previously collaborated for ‘Kalank.’ Moreover, the actress delivered a classic dance performance with Aishwarya Rai in ‘Devdas.’

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ revealed that Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba will now deal with two Manjulikas. As the doors of the mansion re-open, Vidya Balan’s Manjulika returns. However, matters escalate as Madhuri Dixit enters the plot announcing herself as Manjulika. Releasing on November 1, the film also stars Tiptii Dimri and Vijay Raaz in key roles with Anees Bazmee at the helm.