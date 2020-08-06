Considering the current situation which has introduced us to the new normal, Jackky Bhagnani has got the work started in full swing and has taken off to the United Kingdom to resume the shoot of his next, Bell Bottom.

All the precautionary measures have been taken and new rules of the new normal have adhered to, with government guidelines. The entire team is excited to resume the shoot. It’s quite commendable to know that this unachievable task was achieved by Jackky Bhagnani during the ongoing pandemic.

Sharing the video from the airport, Jacky wrote, “Here we goo!!#Bellbottom (sic).”

Akshay Kumar who is playing the lead role, shares, “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I’m happy to be back on the sets, it’s also important for us to take care of everything around us.”

The actor further adds, “Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot.”

Akshay Kumar is accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids – Aarav and Nitara – left for the United Kingdom on Thursday.