Bangladesh: Father of alleged accused in Saif case claims his son is innocent

Shariful Islam Sajjad’s father Md Ruhul Amin on Friday claimed that his son was innocent and urged India to release immediately. Shariful from Bangladesh was reportedly arrested in Mumbai in connection with the attacks on actor Saif Ali Khan.

Shariful Islam is a resident of Rajabaria village in Jhalakathi, a southern district of Bangladesh situated more than 200 km from capital Dhaka.

Md Ruhul Amin has claimed that Shariful is the second son of his three sons.

“I have come to know through various YouTube channels and journalists via telephone that my 30-year-old son Shariful Islam Sajjad has been arrested in India for assaulting actor Saif Ali Khan”, Md Ruhul Amin told ANI, over the phone.

“My son was arrested on suspicion because of his resemblance to the person involved in the attacks. My son is innocent”, he added.

Md Ruhul Amin said that he will request the Bangladesh government to take diplomatic initiative for his son’s release.

The arrested accused in the stabbing attack on actor #SaifAliKhan was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police as part of the investigation to recreate the crime scene.#SaifAliKhanNews #MumbaiPolice #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/AdONbQSe5Q — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 21, 2025

“I will go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh after 3 or 4 days and request the Bangladesh government to take diplomatic initiative to free my son”, he said.

Md Ruhul Amin claimed that his son went India to escape harassments during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure as his family was associated with BNP politics.

“As my family is associated with BNP, political opponents have harassed my sons with false cases. Unable to stay at home due to their oppression, he left the country”, Amin said.

Urging India to release his son, he said that Shariful Islam Sajjad travelled to India six or seven months back and “cannot assault such a big man within this time frame.”

“Saif Ali Khan is a big man. My son went to India 6 or 7 months ago. He cannot assault such a big man within this timeframe. My son is innocent. I am urging India to release my son immediately”, he said.

After a violent confrontation with the accused on January 16, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

In the ongoing investigation, the police found the accused’s fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh’s room. According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan’s residence with the intent to steal.

The Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation.As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. The accused was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.