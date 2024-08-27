Babil Khan shares childhood photos with late father Irrfan

Fans of the late actor Irrfan Khan are feeling a wave of nostalgia and emotion after his son Babil recently shared a poignant Instagram post featuring childhood photos. On Monday evening, Babil took to social media to share several pictures from his early years, capturing moments where his father, Irrfan Khan, is lovingly holding him in his arms.

Babil’s heartfelt post was simply captioned “Grief,” a word that resonates deeply with many who remember the impact of Irrfan Khan’s work and the loss of such a revered figure. The images quickly drew responses from fans and followers, who flooded the comment section with tributes and reflections.

One user expressed their sentiment, stating, “For me, Irrfan sir will remain the Greatest of All times.” Another commented on the profound sense of loss, noting, “Irrfan Khan sir is being missed by everyone a lot.” These comments reflect the widespread admiration for Irrfan Khan, who is celebrated as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry.

Irrfan Khan’s illustrious career began with his role in the acclaimed film ‘Salaam Bombay!’, which earned an Oscar nomination. His talent and versatility shone through in notable Indian films such as ‘Life in a… Metro,’ ‘The Lunchbox,’ and ‘Hindi Medium.’ Beyond the Indian cinema scene, Irrfan made significant waves internationally with his performances in various global projects, cementing his place in world cinema.

Tragically, Irrfan Khan’s journey was cut short when he passed away on April 29, 2020, at a Mumbai hospital after battling a neuroendocrine tumor. His death was a significant loss to the film industry and his many fans around the globe.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Babil Khan has embarked on his own acting career. He made his debut with the film ‘Qala’ in 2022 and appeared in the web series ‘The Railway Men’ directed by Shiv Rawail last year. Babil’s recent post not only serves as a tribute to his father but also reminds us of the enduring legacy of Irrfan Khan’s remarkable career.