Babil Khan deactivates Instagram after breaking down over alleged Bollywood bullying

Babil Khan, son of the late acting legend Irrfan Khan, has taken a sudden and emotional exit from Instagram.

The young actor, who has slowly been making his mark in Hindi cinema, shocked fans on Sunday by posting a series of emotional videos where he broke down and spoke about feeling isolated and bullied in the film industry.

Advertisement

In the now-deleted Instagram clips, Babil Khan was visibly shaken and fought back tears as he opened up about the struggles he’s been facing behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Without naming names, he expressed frustration over the toxic environment he’s allegedly been dealing with in Bollywood — an industry he says has left him feeling cornered.

Soon after the video storm, his Instagram account vanished. Anyone trying to access it was met with the message that the profile no longer exists, leaving fans and followers concerned and confused.

Clips from his deleted videos have already spread across social media, with fans rallying behind him.

Many are applauding his courage to speak up about mental health and the darker side of showbiz — something often brushed under the carpet.

Babil, who made his debut with the critically praised ‘Qala’, has been admired not just for his raw acting chops but also for being emotionally honest, especially when talking about his father’s legacy.

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020, and Babil has frequently shared poetic, heart-wrenching posts in remembrance of him.

On the late actor’s death anniversary recently, Babil had penned a moving note that read:

“With you, without you. Life goes on. With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly. Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry. Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you.”