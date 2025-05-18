Babil announces a pause from films amid stir over his project with Sai Rajesh

Bollywood’s rising star Babil has taken fans by surprise with a candid update about his film journey—and it’s causing quite a stir.

Just days after a deeply emotional video of the actor went viral, Babil shared a cryptic message on Instagram about his collaboration with Telugu filmmaker Sai Rajesh. It looks like he is stepping back from the project and taking a much-needed break from work.

Advertisement

In a brief but heartfelt post, Babil expressed how much respect and passion fueled his work with Sai Rajesh.

Advertisement

He wrote, “With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn’t go ahead as everyone had planned.”

He added that he’ll be taking some time off from acting to focus on himself, but didn’t reveal much beyond that.

Despite the hiccup, Babil made sure to send warm wishes to Sai Rajesh and his team, saying, “I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the other side, Sai Rajesh also took to Instagram, sharing his feelings about the project and the actor. His note was a mix of admiration and melancholy, calling Babil “one of the most talented and hardworking actors” he’s ever met.

The director admitted that the situation was unfortunate and confirmed Babil’s choice to prioritize self-care. “I respect his decision… I wish him all the best and send him all the love for the future,” he said.

Sai Rajesh was clearly touched by their time working together, ending on a hopeful note that their paths will cross again to “create magic.”

However, the details about whether Babil has permanently parted ways with the director or simply pressed pause on this film remain unclear. When ANI reached out to Sai Rajesh for clarity, he said, “We both wanted to work together… he wanted to take a break.”

The drama unfolded amid Babil’s recent emotional Instagram videos, where he opened up about his struggles in the Bollywood industry and expressed concerns about some stars. The videos quickly went viral, sparking intense speculation.

In the heat of this, Sai Rajesh reportedly lashed out at Babil’s team in a now-deleted Instagram post, accusing them of disrespect. He wrote, “Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? It feels like only those named in his video deserve respect—while the rest of us are fools for standing by him.”

This public jab added fuel to the ongoing tension.

Babil didn’t stay quiet for long. In response, he posted a raw and emotional comment about the toll the film took on him. He shared how deeply he committed to his role, revealing the sacrifices he made behind the scenes.

“Not to mention the pain and suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairajesh is happy with the character. It’s okay now. I’ll let my work speak. Goodbye,” Babil wrote, describing extreme dedication—like enduring bugs in his beard and even slitting his wrist for the character.