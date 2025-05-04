AR Rahman’s ‘Wonderment Tour’ turns Mumbai into a musical wonderland

If you were anywhere near DY Patil Stadium on the evening of May 3rd, chances are you either heard the echo of thundering applause—or wished you were part of the magic. Because what went down wasn’t just a concert. It was AR Rahman’s ‘Wonderment Tour’, and Mumbai got the full-blown spectacle.

Picture this: Over 40,000 people packed into one stadium, lights dancing in the night sky, and a soundscape that stirred every emotion possible. The show wasn’t just a feast for the ears—it was an experience that had fans screaming, singing, and crying (in the best way).

The night kicked off with a wave of fresh energy as The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy warmed up the crowd. And warmed up they did—the stadium was already buzzing when the real heavyweights took the stage.

Then came the big guns: Sukhwinder Singh belting out classics with his signature power, Jonita Gandhi bringing her sultry charm, AR Ameen and Zanai Bhosle holding their own with grace and talent—and of course, the one and only AR Rahman, weaving magic at every beat.

Songs like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Aaye Re Toofan’, and ‘Jinguchaa’ had the crowd on its feet. But the real goosebumps moment? When ‘Vande Mataram’ closed the night, with thousands swaying in unison, the atmosphere was electric.

Just when everyone thought the surprises were done, Mohit Chauhan and Dhanush casually walked on stage. Cue mayhem. The crowd exploded as the two joined Rahman for impromptu performances that nobody saw coming. Dhanush singing live with Rahman? That’s the kind of story people will be telling their kids.

Behind the scenes, this ‘Wounderment Tour’ concert was months in the making—a massive collaboration between AR Rahman and Percept Live, with choreography by none other than Shiamak Davar. And it showed. Every moment, every move, every light sequence felt like it was crafted with care and intent.

Ashwwin Mukundan, Project Director, summed it up perfectly: “This wasn’t just a concert. It was a celebration. Seeing 40,000 people feeling joy and wonder all at once—that’s the dream.”

And that dream became reality, at least for one unforgettable night. Social media’s still buzzing, fans are still on a high, and everyone who was there can’t stop reliving it.

“It felt like history,” said one fan. “When Dhanush and Rahman performed together—it was next level.”ar rahman, wonderment tour, dhanush, jonita gandhi