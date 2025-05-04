Babil Khan’s breakdown sparks fury, family issues explosive statement

Babil Khan, the son of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, found himself at the centre of an emotional storm over the weekend after posting a series of tearful videos on Instagram, only to delete his account shortly after, and now the family has stepped up for clarification. His raw, vulnerable moment triggered a wave of concern across social media, with fans and followers rushing to understand what had gone wrong.

In response, Babil Khan’s family and team released a heartfelt statement, clarifying that the actor is safe and simply going through a rough emotional patch.

“Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days – and this was one of them,” the statement read. “We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.”

The emotional videos, which were widely circulated before being taken down, showed a visibly distraught Babil speaking about his struggles in the film industry. He appeared to address the bullying and pressure he’s allegedly faced in Bollywood, causing a ripple of shock and empathy among fans.

However, the family of Babil emphasized that the clips had been misinterpreted and taken out of context. They clarified that his mentions of actors like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Arijit Singh were not meant to throw shade.

Rather, they were acknowledgments — a shoutout, even — for their genuine efforts to bring depth and heart back to Indian cinema.

“These names were mentioned with admiration,” the statement explained. “Babil appreciates their authenticity and passion. It was never about comparison or criticism.”

The family also made a request to the media and public: take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

“We respectfully urge everyone to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips,” they wrote.

For those unfamiliar, Babil Khan has often been in the public eye not just for his acting, but for his deeply emotional social media presence.

Since the passing of his father, the beloved Irrfan Khan, Babil has used platforms like Instagram to express grief, gratitude, and his own mental health journey.

He made his acting debut in the poignant Netflix film ‘Qala’ and was recently seen in ‘Logout’, a digital-age thriller.

This isn’t the first time Babil has worn his heart on his sleeve. On the anniversary of Irrfan’s death, he penned a hauntingly beautiful note that moved many to tears: “With you, without you. Life goes on. With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly. Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry. Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you.”