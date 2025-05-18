Thug Life trailer: Kamal Haasan packs a punch in Mani Ratnam’s action saga

Get ready for a cinematic storm—Kamal Haasan is back, and he’s not holding back this time. The trailer for ‘Thug Life’, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, dropped on Saturday evening, and it’s nothing short of explosive.

In a gritty new avatar, Haasan dominates the screen with intense stares, heavy punches, and a voice that sounds like it’s lived through a war. His opening lines in the trailer “You saved my life, you protected me from the Lord of Death… You and I are now bound together” set the tone for what looks like a gripping tale of brotherhood, betrayal, and brutal choices.

Haasan’s character shares a deep, almost blood-bound connection with Amar, played by Silambarasan TR (STR). The two are as inseparable, almost like family.

But things clearly take a dark turn, as the trailer ends with them on opposite sides of a fierce battle. What went wrong? Why the fallout? That mystery is sure to pull audiences to theatres in June.

Catch ‘Thug Life’ trailer here:

What’s got fans even more excited is that ‘Thug Life’ reunites Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a massive 35-year gap—their last collaboration was the cult classic ‘Nayakan’ back in 1987. And they’re not returning quietly.

The ‘Thug Life’ trailer promises a cinematic universe that feels personal, political, and loaded with high-stakes action.

The supporting cast is no less impressive—Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhirami, and Ali Fazal all make appearances.

The trailer launch was a grand affair in itself, with the cast and crew gathering for a heartfelt session. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reflected on their journey together. They discussed their chemistry as artist and director, and the evolving face of Indian cinema.

Composer A.R. Rahman—whose music weaves tension, tragedy, and triumph into every frame—shared how the score of ‘Thug Life’ is not just background, but an emotional pulse of the story.