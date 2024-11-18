Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff reveals release date of a darker, bloodier chapter

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has officially announced the much-anticipated fourth installment of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise. Slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025, ‘Baaghi 4’ promises to take the series into uncharted territory with a grittier and more intense narrative.

Directed by A. Harsha, a celebrated filmmaker from Kannada cinema, ‘Baaghi 4’ aims to redefine action thrillers. Known for his work in films like ‘Bhajarangi’ and ‘Vedha’, Harsha brings his signature touch to the franchise.

Tiger revealed the first look of ‘Baaghi 4’ on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. The poster showcases a haunting visual: Tiger sits on a toilet seat, gripping a knife in one hand while a bottle of alcohol rests nearby. The blood-spattered setting, complete with lifeless bodies strewn around, sets a chilling tone for the film.

Captioning the image, Tiger wrote: “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The ‘Baaghi’ series has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2016. The original film, directed by Sabbir Khan, was an adrenaline-pumping action story inspired by the Telugu film ‘Varsham’ and the Indonesian hit ‘The Raid: Redemption’. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Tiger, the film’s gripping narrative and breathtaking stunts set the stage for a successful franchise.

The sequels, ‘Baaghi 2’ (2018) and ‘Baaghi 3’ (2020), further cemented the series’ reputation as a powerhouse in action cinema. Directed by Ahmed Khan, both films delivered high-octane drama with star-studded casts. While ‘Baaghi 2’ featured Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, ‘Baaghi 3’ brought together Tiger, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff’s journey in Bollywood has been synonymous with action and versatility. He made his debut in 2014 with ‘Heropanti’, directed by Sabbir Khan, and quickly rose to fame with a series of hits like ‘War’ and ‘Munna Michael’. Most recently, he appeared in ‘Singham Again’.

Stay tuned as ‘Baaghi 4’ unfolds its bloody, adrenaline-fueled saga!