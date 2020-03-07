Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film of the year Baaghi 3 has finally released on Friday. The film seems to have a good start. As per early estimates, the Ahmed Khan-directorial opened at Rs 20 crore at the box office.

The film which was released in 5,500 screens worldwide, is touted to be the biggest release of Tiger Shroff’s career. According to Box Office India, Baaghi 3 had the highest opening day of the year as it beat the numbers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by around 30%. However, trade analysts believed that the coronavirus scare could affect Baaghi 3‘s box office collection.

The concern wasn’t unfounded. Latest James Bond movie, starring Daniel Craig, No Time To Die, postponed its release date by seven months, fearing less footfall and monetary loss. Closer home, IIFA has also been postponed indefinitely, citing coronavirus.

Baaghi 3 is the third film in the Baaghi franchise. The first one, that also starred Tiger and Shraddha in the lead, released in 2016. The second instalment brought Tiger and Disha Patani together in 2018. In the third part, Shraddha makes a comeback, while Disha is seen in a special number.

Baaghi 3 is also special because it brings real-life father-son, Jackie Shroff and Tiger together for the first time. Interestingly, Jackie is seen as Tiger’s father in the film as well. Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh as Tiger’s brother and Ankita Lokhande.