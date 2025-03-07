Tiger Shroff recalls blood, sweat, and tears gone in making ‘Baaghi 3’ on its fifth anniversary

On the fifth anniversary of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff took to social media to reflect on the hard work and dedication that went into making the action-packed film.

In a heartfelt post, the actor shared the challenges and sacrifices made during the intense shoot, recalling the “blood, sweat, and tears” that contributed to the film’s success. He posted a series of photos on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “This franchise….blood sweat soul and sometimes tears #baaghi3 #5years.”

The first image shows Tiger flaunting his abs and ripped physique while performing an action stunt. The next photos feature him alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Some of the shots capture the actor in high-octane action sequences. The final image shows Tiger and Shraddha sitting with the other cast members of the film, including Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

“Baaghi 3,” directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was partially adapted remake of the Tamil film Vettai. The movie is the third installment in the Baaghi film series. The plot follows Ronnie,(Tiger) who travels to Syria to rescue his older brother Vikram, (Riteish ) who has been kidnapped and is held captive by the infamous terrorist Abu Jalal Gaza. The action thriller was released on 6 March 2020.

Tiger is now gearing up for the release of ‘Baaghi 4’ where he will reprise his role of Ronnie. On the occasion of his birthday, he dropped a new poster from the film and revealed how the ‘Baaghi’ franchise helped him establish his identity as an action hero in the film industry.

Sharing the new fierce poster, the ‘Heropanti’ actor revealed that his character, Ronnie, has undergone a major transformation in this installment and hopes that fans will accept his new persona just as they did eight years ago. The latest poster showcased Tiger in a fierce, intense look, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette hanging from his mouth.

For the caption, he wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. Hes def not the same this time but i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Baaghi 4,” directed by A. Harsha, also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 5.