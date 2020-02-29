Tiger Shroff is all set to impress the audience with his next flick Baaghi 3. The trailer of the film has already set expectations high amongst the fans as they will witness the superstar going up against a nation this time. While everyone has their own choice of watching films, here we have curated a list of five reasons that makes the movie a ‘must-watch’.

There’s no denying that Tiger has always managed to treat his fans with action scenes. With Baaghi 3 also, Tiger is all set to show a mélange of martial arts on-screen with other forms including Kung Fu, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai.

Tiger Shroff is ‘one-man army’

Their journey begins when a certain turn in events leads Vikram to travel abroad for some work. On this trip, he gets kidnapped, prompting Ronnie to do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in his way, even if it means independently going up against the organisation.

Exquisite shoot locations

A major part of the movie has been shot in Siberia. Tiger shot his scenes in extreme weather conditions where the temperature would drop to almost -7 degrees.

Tiger has also choreographed his own action sequences

Tiger is seen performing some never-before-seen groundbreaking stunts in the movie. With every movie, the actor raises the bar for himself and this time, the actor reportedly choreographed his stunts in the movie as well.

Tiger prefers performing his own action stunts

The actor performs his own stunts in his movies and dedicatedly trains to improve his skills. Tiger is the youngest action star in the world and has proven it time and time again with his impeccable action movies.