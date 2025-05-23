Awaited comedy ride, ‘Housefull 5’ trailer to launch on THIS date

The trailer release date of the highly anticipated comedy voyage, ‘Housefull 5’ is finally OUT! Following a tantalising teaser and chartbusting tracks like ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil-E-Nadaan,’ the makers are ready to drop the trailer on May 27. Meanwhile, the laughter ride is going to hit theatres on June 6.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source teasing the details. “The makers have a very strategic promotional plan in place. They intend to kick-start the final promotional blitzkrieg ten days before the film’s release. As a key part of this campaign, the trailer will be launched on Tuesday, May 27. In fact, a grand event is being organised for the trailer launch, where all 19 lead actors of the film are expected to make an appearance. This is expected to be a star-studded affair and a significant moment in the film’s promotional journey.”

Advertisement

Moreover, while several questioned the trailer drop date being too close to the film’s release, the source confirmed that Sajid Nadiadwala has his strategy. “So far, the teaser and songs have effectively built excitement. The teaser hinted at the film’s setting, a glamorous cruise, and teased a chaotic plot that unfolds after a murder at sea. The two songs, ‘Laal Pari’ and ‘Dil E Nadaan’, further highlighted the film’s lavish production values and musical appeal. Now, the trailer will finally showcase what the franchise is best known for: its uproarious comedy.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Following the trailer drop, the promotional campaigns for the film are going to be full throttle. “From May 27 onwards, there will be non-stop promotion. Expect a full-blown Housefull mania across platforms. This is the only Bollywood comedy franchise to reach a fifth instalment, and the entire cast and crew are enthusiastic and hopeful about its success.”

For ‘Housefull 5,’ steering the ship is Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. Joining them are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Chitrangada Singh. Moreover, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir are also on board.

Sajid Khan directed the first film of the ‘Housefull series,’ which released in 2010. Two years later, the film’s sequel hit theatres. Subsequently, Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji helmed the third title, which made its way in 2016. Following this, ‘Housefull 4’ released in 2019, leaving fans to wait for the next feature. Now, Tarun Mansukhani is at the helm for ‘Housefull 5’ with Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolling the title.

Also Read: Sunny Deol to make his OTT debut with an adaptation film: Report